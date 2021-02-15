FRYEBURG, Maine — Ronald A. Light, age 82 of Fryeburg, Maine, passed away on Feb. 11, 2021, with his loving family and faithful four-legged best friend, Molly by his side. He was born in Brownfield, Maine, on Feb. 14, 1938; son of late Fred and Flora (Lane) Light.
Ron was a graduate of Kennett High School, Class of 1956.
Ron and his wife Donna, love of his life, met in 1992 on the MS Mt. Washington ship on Lake Winnipesaukee. They married in 1995 and enjoyed many years of dancing, camping and working their booth at the Fryeburg Fair.
In earlier years, Ron worked alongside his father Fred at the A&P Store in Conway. He drove the school bus for 19 1/2 years for Conway School District, Owned and operated Tom's Variety Store in North Conway, and in recent years he loved substitute teaching at Kennett High School.
Ron was predeceased by his parents, Fred and Flora Light, his son Tim Light, and two grandchildren, Rockstar Wilfong and Novastar Wilfong.
Ron is survived by his loving wife Donna; sister Colleen Mette and her husband David; his son, Scott Light and his fiancee Sue Eastman; daughter Terri Light Dostanko and her husband Tony; Amy Wilfong and her significant other Andrew Moore; Andrew Wilfong and his wife Snow Wilfong.
Ron adored and cherished his many grandchildren and great-grandchildren; Nicole Allen Caiazza and her husband Nick and their baby girl, Chloe; Kelsea Allen; Tricia Light Sierpina and husband Rick along with their children Roman and Ryder; Andrew Light and his wife Kristin and their children, Annabelle, Bailey, Campbell and Denver; David Blankenship and his wife Rebecca, Wyatt Kimball, Garith Wilfong and James Wilfong.
A memorial will be held in the spring; family will provide details.
In lieu of flowers, those wishing to make a donation in Ron's memory may do so to: Jen's Friends Cancer Foundation, P.O. Box 1842, North Conway, NH 03860
Arrangements are under the care of Wood Funeral Home, 9 Warren St, Fryeburg. To make a online condolence, please visit www.chandlerfunerals.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.