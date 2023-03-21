Roland “Roly” Francis Wiley, a lifelong resident of Fryeburg, Maine, passed away in his sleep on March 18, 2023, at the Maine Veterans’ Home at the age of 93 years and 11 months.
Over the years, he worked at many things including Wiley’s Texaco, boat repair, snow plowing, and excavation to name a few. He was an “old school” Maine Guide and proud of it. He said he was a working Guide, and not just someone who had a license. His guiding started around age 14 at the Rod and Reel Club on Kezar Lake, under the watchful eye of his father, Arthur.
Roly’s guiding ended when he turned 80 years old because “I can’t cover the ground I used to and the hills have grown taller.” He loved the old Fryeburg and enjoyed serving its people. He was an EMT and a charter member of Fryeburg Rescue, serving many years as the chief officer, a captain in the fire department, and a police officer.
Roly was extremely proud of his military service in the Army, 1951-1953. That service carried over as a member and commander of the Fryeburg American Legion Post. There he worked alongside many other veterans to give us, “the kids in town” a ball field, swimming lessons, a summer carnival and many other things.
In the last four years sickness robbed him of many things, but his great-granddaughter, Brennan, would always make him smile. Pa, as I called him, was a son, husband, father, grandfather, great-grandfather, great-great grandfather and a friend.
Roly was predeceased by his folks, Arthur and Dot Wiley, wife Alayne (Benson), daughter Beth and son-in-law Mikal Curran.
He is survived by his son Rex (Robin) Wiley, daughter Christine (Joe Woidich) and daughter Lorene Curran.
As his son, I wish to thank the Veterans’ Home staff for the wonderful care he received there. We would like to extend a special thank you to the entire Oncology staff at the North Conway Hospital.
Pa cared greatly for them and felt a special love for them all. He felt safe there, “they take good care of me and keep me going.” If so desired, a gift could be made in his name to Jen’s Friends Cancer Foundation, P.O. Box 1842, North Conway, NH 03860. They helped Pa greatly over the past few years as they have for so many others in the area.
A service will be held at a later date for both Roly and Alayne. The date and time will be posted.
“I’ll see ya on the hill, Pa.”
Arrangements are in the care of the Hall Funeral Home (hallfuneralhome.net), 165 Quaker Ridge Road in Casco, Maine.
