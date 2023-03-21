Roland “Roly” Francis Wiley, a lifelong resident of Fryeburg, Maine, passed away in his sleep on March 18, 2023, at the Maine Veterans’ Home at the age of 93 years and 11 months.

Roland “Roly” Francis Wiley

Over the years, he worked at many things including Wiley’s Texaco, boat repair, snow plowing, and excavation to name a few. He was an “old school” Maine Guide and proud of it. He said he was a working Guide, and not just someone who had a license. His guiding started around age 14 at the Rod and Reel Club on Kezar Lake, under the watchful eye of his father, Arthur.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.