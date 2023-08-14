Roger William Bryan Jr.

Roger William Bryan Jr., 82, of Lovell, Maine, passed away peacefully on Saturday, Aug. 12, 2023, following a long, and courageous battle with cancer.

Born on April 10, 1941, to the late Roger W. and Marie V. (Wentworth) Bryan Sr. and grew up in Sweden, Maine. Roger graduated from Fryeburg Academy in 1959. He resided in Lovell, Maine.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.