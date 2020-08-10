Roger Ward Tuthill, 98, of Kenyann Drive, Wolfeboro, N.H., passed away Aug. 5, 2020, at his home.
Born in Washingtonville, N.Y., Nov. 10, 1921, son of the late Benjamin and Ruth (Dusenbury) Tuthill, he grew up in Washingtonville and lived most of his life there. Roger moved to Campbell Hall, N.Y., in 1980 then moved to Madison, N.H., in 1986, finally moving to Wolfeboro in 1996.
Roger ran a dairy farm until 1968 before working for Chester National Bank, retiring in 1982. He enjoyed travel, camping and gardening having several large vegetable gardens at his home in Madison.
Predeceased by his first wife Betty (VanSickle) Tuthill.
He is survived by his wife Hildegaard (Retel) Tuthill of Wolfeboro; three sons and their wives, Paul; and Patti Tuthill of Amissville, Va.; Doug and Darlene Tuthill of Campbell Hall, N.Y.; Scott and Gayle Tuthill of Shallotte, N.C.; a daughter Patty Tuthill of Chester, N.Y.; five grandchildren; and six great-grandchildren.
Services will be private. The Baker-Gagne Funeral Home and Cremation Service of Wolfeboro is assisting the family with the arrangements.
If you wish to express a condolence or leave a fond memory, please go to baker-gagnefuneralhomes.com.
