Roger Clemons of Bartlett, N.H., passed away unexpectedly on Sept. 13, 2021, on his way to his 200th sky dive.
Roger was born on July 14, 1948, to Mary (Willoughby) and Bruce Clemons of Bartlett.
He graduated from Kennett High School in 1966 and Plymouth State University in 1970.
Roger married Connie Dean, and they welcomed son Jason and made their home in Jackson, N.H., for many years.
Roger worked at Story Land for two years running the steam engine and this led to his working on the Cog Railway for a stint. His extensive knowledge of trains made him well-known and respected in the rail-fan community.
Roger was for many years the valley coordinator for Odyssey of the Mind and later Destination Imagination. He coached many Jackson/Bartlett student teams to the state level.
In 2003, Roger attended the auditions for Resort Players’ “A Christmas Carol” with dear family friends Melinda and Marissa to watch them audition. While there he was convinced to audition himself and he was then smitten.
Over the next 18 years, he was involved repeatedly with all of the local theater groups either onstage, backstage, designing sets, creating props, writing plays, or directing performances with the theater company he brought to life, Picket Fence Theater.
Well in to his 60s, Roger discovered skydiving and was hooked. He completed 199 tandem dives at Sky Dive New England and many days could be found there watching and cheering others during their jumps as well.
In 2016, Roger became a fierce supporter of the transgender community in the fight for nondiscrimination. His work on the sidelines empowered many people to be who they were meant to be.
Roger leaves behind his son Jason of Biddeford, Maine; his sister Marilyn Ruggles and her husband, John (with whom Roger worked on the Cog) of Flagstaff, Ariz.; and his former wife and good friend Connie Dean of Jackson. Left behind as well are many cousins, many friends and hundreds of former OM members, DI members, and theater kids that have become amazing human beings due to knowing Roger in one aspect or another. Roger also leaves behind thousands of books as he never met a book he didn’t like. He considered Shakespeare, Mark Twain and Dr. Seuss as personal friends.
A celebration of life will be held Oct. 23 at noon at the Eastern Slope Playhouse in North Conway, N.H.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.