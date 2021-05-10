Robin Marie Freeman, 64, of Brownfield, Maine, passed away April 30, 2021, at Memorial Hospital in North Conway, N.H.
Robin was born in Newburyport, Mass., on March 14, 1957. She was the youngest daughter born to Robert J. Blaisdell and Amy Geraldine Blaisdell. Robin met the love of her life, John Freeman Jr., their junior year of high school and got married June 24, 1979.
Robin worked with children with special needs until they moved to Maine in 1986. Robin worked as a transcriptionist for many years before stepping away to focus on their children. Robin and her husband were both very active in the community. She was a scout leader, substitute teacher, and a member of the Brownfield Fire Department Auxiliary.
She loved crafting, especially knitting and cross stitch. Robin was always a caring person, taking in her children’s friends as her own when they needed it. She quit her job as a home healthcare provider, to take care of her two grandchildren for the past seven years.
Robin is predeceased by her father Robert J. Blaisdell; husband John D. Freeman Jr.; mother-in-law Helen Freeman; father-in-law John D. Freeman Sr.; stepfather Paul Richards; and sister-in-law Jolenne Short-Porter.
She is survived by her three children, John III, Robert and Aimee; her two grandchildren, Rebeka and Joshua; her mother Amy Richards; sister and brother-in-law, Bonnie and Danny Landry; sister Susan Perreault; brother Bobby Joe Parker; sister-in-law Mona Langmaid and her husband, Kenneth Langmaid; sister-in-law Virginia Clausnitzer and her husband, Arthur Clausnitzer; many nieces and nephews, great nieces and nephews; as well as many “adopted” children. In lieu of flowers, please make donations to Fryeburg Academy for the John D. Freeman Jr. Scholarship Fund.
To share memories and online condolences with the family; please go to woodfuneralhome.org arrangements are under the care of Wood Funeral Home at 9 Warren St. in Fryeburg.
