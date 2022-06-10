Robin Kosstrin born July 8, 1952, died May 29, 2022.
Robin leaves behind her husband of 44 years, Bob Yanuck, and her sister, Marcia. Robin was born in Brooklyn, N.Y., but spent most of her childhood on Long Island. During her high school years, she competed and excelled in gymnastics.
After college, she had a successful career as a psychotherapist, impacting countless people. Robin was a rare gem of a person. She loved people and went out of her way to get to know those she met to find mutual ground with them, whether it was sharing wildlife sightings, recent sporting adventures or to just share laughter.
Her love of wildlife rewarded her with many sightings of fox, bear, deer, bobcat ... many in her own backyard. She loved the chickadees, which would feed out of her hands since she always had a pocketful of seeds ready for them. Even the hummingbirds would take nectar from her handheld feeder. She truly earned the nickname, Dr Doolittle.
She was an amazing athlete, whether it be kiteboarding, windsurfing, snowboarding, tennis, etc. In the early days of some of these sports, she was the only woman in these male-dominated sports, but had no problem keeping up with the guys.
She and her husband had a thriving business making sought-after, quality Adirondack furniture. Robin enjoyed participating in the local craft fairs as a vendor, in part to promote sales but more to socialize with other vendors and customers. She appreciated, and was a huge supporter of local artisans and crafters.
A celebration of life will be held later this summer.
