Robert W. Letham, 64, died Monday, May 18, 2020, at his home in Stow, Maine.
He was born Feb. 28, 1956, in Quincy, Mass., the son of William “Randy” and Charlotte “Nancy” (Bates) Letham.
Robert was a chef at local restaurants including the Moat, Black Cap and 302 West Smokehouse Tavern. During the past 15 winters, he was a ski instructor for Mount Cranmore.
He was a member of the Cranmore Ski Club and loved skiing, bike riding and sailing.
Robert is survived by daughter Kayla Letham; four siblings, Richard Letham, Suzanne Porter, Carole Haugstad and William Letham, Jr.; several nieces and nephews.
He was predeceased by his son Kory Letham; parents; and sister Laurie Burnham.
A celebration of life will be announced at a later date.
Arrangements are with Wood Funeral Home at 9 Warren St. in Fryeburg, Maine.
Friends may send condolences to his family at woodfuneralhome.org.
