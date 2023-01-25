On Sunday, Jan. 22, 2023, Robert N. Newcomb "Bob," 79, passed away, after suffering for a very short time with brain cancer and a stroke, with his family by his side at the Portsmouth Regional Hospital.
Bob was born on Feb. 9, 1943, in Newton, Mass., to the late Charles Newcomb Sr. and Kathleen (Dietrich) Newcomb Sammarco.
Bob attended Belmont schools and graduated from the Belmont High in 1960. He went onto graduate from Burdett College and Bentley University with a bachelor’s degree in accounting. He also served his country for six years by joining the Army Reserves.
Bob met Kristina (Grondal) in high school and they were married seven years later at Park Street Church in Boston. Eight years later they moved to Chocorua, N.H. He soon began an accounting and tax practice which lasted for 40 years.
His favorite pastime was going fishing on lakes and streams. He had a small pond on his property which he stocked with trout. In 1986, they purchased a camp on Rangeley Lake in Maine and spent every summer there which he enjoyed dearly.
Bob is predeceased by his parents as well as his three brothers, Charles Jr, Russell and Lawrence.
He is survived by his loving wife of 55 years, Kristina; their three sons, Jonathan; Andrew and his wife, Natalie; and David and his wife, Andrea; and grandchildren, Anna, Ophelia, Penelope, Quynlen and Nathan along with many nieces and nephews. He is also survived by a dear family friend, Veranika.
Visiting hours will be at the Tamworth Congregational Church at 28 Cleveland Hill Road in Tamworth from 1 to 2 p.m. on Sunday, Jan. 29. A memorial service will follow at the church beginning at 2 p.m.
In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to the Tamworth Congregational Church, 28 Cleveland Hill Road, Tamworth, NH 03886
A spring burial will be announced at a later time.
