Robert M. Libby Sr. (Bob Libby), 76, of Freedom, N.H., passed away suddenly on Monday, June 21, 2021. Bob was born Feb. 25, 1945, to the late William and Francis Libby.
Bob was a lifelong resident of Freedom, who worked full time at sawmills and furniture factories throughout his life, yet he always kept time for family, friends, large gardens, fishing and raising various animals (of which pigs were his favorite).
He looked forward to Friday nights on "The Mountain" where everyone would play cards, horseshoes, share stories, and eat lots of good food. He would put others before himself, always helping wherever and whenever.
Bob was predeceased by his parents; his daughter Christine James; brother Harold Libby Sr.; and the love of his life, Judith Rowell, whom he spent many years with.
Bob is survived by his sisters, Velma Saujon, Nancy Eastman, Linda Tallman and Joanne Lemieux; Bob's son Robert Libby Jr.; daughter-in-law Tracy Rowell; and best friend Cubby Brooks
Bob dearly loved his grandchildren, Donna James, Donald James, Brittany Gale, Kyle Libby, Alexandra Zapolski and Jesse Zapolski; and his 11 great-grandchildren.
There will be no calling hours or funeral services per Bob's wishes.
