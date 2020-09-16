Robert John Blake, 70, of Cold Spring Drive in North Haverhill, N.H., died on Tuesday, Sept. 15, 2020, at Dartmouth Hitchcock Medical Center, Lebanon, N.H.
Bob was born in Fryeburg, Maine, on July 10, 1950, to Sidney and Joan (Neundorf) Blake. He joined the Army on Feb. 27, 1974, serving through Feb. 22, 1977. He was then in the Army Reserves until Feb. 21, 1980.
For many years, Bob was employed as a Corrections Officer with the State of Vermont.
In his spare time he enjoyed racing at Bear Ridge in his No. 23 late model car. He liked riding his motorcycle and hunting. Bob also spent time in retirement on the golf course, both locally and in Florida. He especially enjoyed time with his grandchildren.
He was predeceased by his parents, Sidney and Joan Blake and his brother, Michael Blake.
Bob is survived by his wife, Linda (Munroe) Blake of North Haverhill; three sons, Shawn Chaplin of Norfolk, Va.; Scott Blake and Natasha Jenness of Woodstock, N.H.; and Timothy Blake and wife, Alicia, of Woodsville, N.H.; four grandchildren, Keyara, Domanick, Izaiah and Katie; as well as several nieces and nephews.
Calling hours will be on Friday, Sept. 18, from 5 to 7 p.m. at Ricker Funeral Home at 1 Birch St. in Woodsville.
A funeral service will be on Saturday, Sept. 19, at 5 p.m. also at Ricker Funeral Home.
Please note that all in attendance for Bob’s services must social distance and wear masks as required.
Memorial contributions may be made to assist veterans to the following address: VA Voluntary Service, 215 North Main St., White River Junction, VT 05009.
For more information or to offer an online condolence, please visit www.rickerfh.com
Ricker Funeral Home & Cremation Care of Woodsville is in charge of arrangements.
