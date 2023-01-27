Robert E. Grace of Duncanville, Texas, formerly of Tamworth, N.H., passed away in his sleep in the early hours of Jan. 14, 2023, at the Vitas Hospice Unit of Methodist Dallas in Dallas, Texas, after a long battle with pulmonary fibrosis resulting from COVID.
Bobby was born on May 19, 1939, in Tamworth, the son of the late Roy E. and Clara (Moore) Grace. He grew up in Tamworth and attended Kennett High School in Conway, New Hampshire, where he met his lifelong companion, Janet Hill. They were married on Dec. 6, 1958.
The day he turned 18, Bobby enlisted in the Air Force, where he retired from after 20 years living around the world. He and Janet then returned to Tamworth to build their dream home (which he and his best man, Walter Nystedt, built themselves), where they lived for over 40 years.
After retiring from the Air Force, he went on to retire from Hannaford, also. When travel between Tamworth and their home in Duncanville became too much, they moved permanently to Duncanville, where Janet still resides.
A birder, rock hound and avid carpenter, he was making outdoor furniture for friends and family until he was no longer able to go out to his shop.
Bobby was predeceased by his parents; his sister, Janette Anthony; and his daughter, Lisa Schock.
He left behind his wife of 64 years, Janet (Hill) Grace; his son, Jeff (Risa) Grace; and his daughter, Connie (Roland) Johnson. He also left behind his sisters, Cora Evans, Barbara Davis, and Patti Marion; and his brothers, Roy “Buddy” Grace, Larry Grace, Jere Grace and John Grace; his grandchildren, Stephanie Johnson James, Karen Johnson, Paul Yahnke, Kenny Yahnke, Danny Yahnke, Clara (Grace) Cracknell and Chandler Grace; and many great-grandchildren and nieces and nephews.
A service will be held later in the year when Bobby is laid to rest in the New Hampshire State Veterans Cemetery in Boscawen, N.H.
