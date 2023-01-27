Robert E. Grace of Duncanville, Texas, formerly of Tamworth, N.H., passed away in his sleep in the early hours of Jan. 14, 2023, at the Vitas Hospice Unit of Methodist Dallas in Dallas, Texas, after a long battle with pulmonary fibrosis resulting from COVID.

Robert E. Grace

Robert E. Grace and his wife Janet (Hill) Grace.

Bobby was born on May 19, 1939, in Tamworth, the son of the late Roy E. and Clara (Moore) Grace. He grew up in Tamworth and attended Kennett High School in Conway, New Hampshire, where he met his lifelong companion, Janet Hill. They were married on Dec. 6, 1958.

