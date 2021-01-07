Robert E. Dorley, 76, of Gordon Hill Road in New Hamton, N.H., lost his battle with pancreatic cancer on Dec. 30, 2020, at his home with his wife and one of his stepsons.
Bob and Candy moved to New Hampton one year ago and were very happy with their new home. Their wedding anniversary was the day after Bob passed. They were married on New Year’s Eve 2001.
Robert “Bob” Dorley was born on Nov. 18, 1944, in Quincy, Mass., the son of Joseph A. Dorley and Eleanor (Ginger) Hollis Dorley. He was raised in Randolph, Mass.
Bob is survived by his wife of 19 years Candy Marcoux-Dorley; his son Pastor Richard Dorley and his wife, Tina Boaz-Dorley; his two stepsons, Eric Miller and Patrick Miller; his grandson USMC SSGT Dakota Dorley and his wife. Shayna Helms-Dorley; his granddaughter Hannah Dorley-Schmidt and her husband, Tyler Schmidt; his granddaughter Bethanie Dorley; three great-grandchildren, Macie, Brantley and Corbin; and nieces and nephews.
In addition to his parents, Bob is predeceased by his brother Joseph Dorley, his sister Dianne (Dorley) Jameson and his nephews Scott Jameson, and Logan Jameson.
Bob served in the Army’s 82nd Airborne Division as a paratrooper from 1963 to 1966. During his military service, Bob was stationed at Fort Bragg, N.C., and in Fairbanks, Alaska, where he discovered his passion for music. He was later deployed to Santo Domingo, Dominican Republic.
As a young man Bob studied UechiRyu (Okinawan style Karate), which gave him the opportunity to meet Grand Master George Mattson, as he was his teacher. His training in karate gave him the dedication he applied to all aspects of his life, and he passed that level of dedication on to everyone he knew. Bob also attended culinary school and enjoyed brightening his family’s day with his cooking. He was always about family, loyalty, and friendship.
Bob was a very gifted musician who shared his talent with the world. During his six-decade career, Bob was known as an Irish Balladeer, a Country Western singer, a folk artist, and an interpreter of “blue eyed soul.” While his voice was evocative of many a great song stylist of the 20th century, he sounded like none of them. His rich baritone earned him fans in France, Thailand, Alaska, Nashville, Colorado and Florida, as well as in all six New England states.
Bob was a lifetime member of the Massachusetts Country Music Awards Association and performed at many of their shows. He also won numerous awards including Rhythm Guitarist, Country Duo with his brother Joe and Male Vocalist of the Year. He was inducted (an early inductee) into The Massachusetts Country Music Hall of Fame in 2004.
For the past 15 years he entertained the residents and staff at the N.H. Veterans Home in Tilton, N.H. He loved how the people would sing along and tap their feet to his music. It made him feel great to make them feel so good.
In 2017 he recorded an album entitled “Off the Road” of some of his favorite songs and donated the proceeds to the Veterans Home. It was his way of giving back to them. His music can be found on YouTube, Spotify or at The Asian Delight Restaurant.
Also, for the last decade and a half, Bob entertained at the Asian Delight Restaurant in Franklin, N.H., where he developed a returning clientele who will surely miss him. Bob also formed an endearing, everlasting friendship and love for the restaurant owners and their family. Lek and Jin did so much for Bob to keep his spirits boosted over the final three months of his illness. They visited him almost daily and helped to keep him nourished. Bob loved them so much and was so grateful for their friendship.
For the past 26 years Bob worked as an alcohol and drug addiction counselor who dedicated this chapter of his life to helping those who suffered from substance abuse disorders.
After receiving his addiction studies degree from New Hampshire Technical Institute in 1995, and his license to practice, Bob worked in a variety of treatment settings. These included Merrimack County Correctional Facility inpatient and outpatient rehabilitation settings, The Academy Program at Merrimack County, and Borderline Counseling, his own private practice he founded. He also worked for the CAIP program, Headrest in Lebanon, and the former Serenity Place in Manchester. Bob was admired and respected by his clients and colleagues for his frankness, warmth, humor, kindness and giving spirit. He always said he would be lost without this work. Bob never stopped learning, he studied at Ad Care Educational Institute of New England, and Harvard Extension School to broaden his knowledge base to better serve his clients.
Throughout his life Bob was a strong advocate for many causes. He lent his talents and energy to raising awareness and funds for the Tuberous Sclerosis Foundation, The New Hampshire Veterans Home and many others.
Whatever he did, Bob was the consummate professional! He played his music to bring joy to other people’s lives. He volunteered at the N.H. Veterans Home, played music for the residents and graciously donated his honorarium fee back to the Veteran’s Home.
Bob was a friend to many, a husband, a father, a grandfather, a great-grandfather, and a kind-spirit whose soul will remain part of the Marcoux/Dorley family as it has been for over 35 years. He will be deeply missed by his extensive community of friends, fans and loved ones.
A Memorial Service will be held later this spring or early summer when, hopefully, the pandemic abates so we can give him a proper sendoff.
Arrangement announcements will be posted on Facebook as well as wilkinsonbeane.com.
The family suggests memorial contributions may be in Robert’s memory to Pancreatic Cancer Research, American Cancer Society, P.O. Box 22478, Oklahoma City, OK 73123, or the NH Veterans Home, 139 Winter Street, Tilton, NH03276, or to the GoFundMe page set up to help his family with expenses, search on Facebook GoFundMe Bob Dorley.
Wilkinson-Beane-Simoneau-Paquette Funeral Home & Cremation Services and 603 Cremations.com, 164 Pleasant St. Laconia, NH 03246 is assisting the family with arrangements. For more information and to view an online memorial, please go to wilkinsonbeane.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.