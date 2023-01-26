Effingham, N.H., lost one of its oldest residents Saturday, Jan. 7, 2023, with the passing of Robert Charles Jewell.
Robert, or Bob as most knew him, was born Nov. 9, 1925, in Augusta, Maine, to Curtis Jewell and Audrey Greenlaw. As a very young boy, Bob and older brother Fred moved to South Hiram, Maine, to live with their dad after their mother remarried and moved to Boston, Mass.
Bob attended South Hiram schools, completing through the eighth grade before leaving to enter the “working man’s world.” After lying about his age, Bob entered the Navy 1942-1945 where he was assigned to the USS Rescue/Vestal during World War II. Bob married Helen Jones in 1946 and had three children. They lived in Parsonsfield, Maine, until their divorce.
Bob worked most of his life in the woods logging. Even after a car accident left him partly disabled, Bob continued in the wood business bundling firewood to sell at local campgrounds and Baldy’s Store on the Kanc until the young age of 88 with ole friend Tom Nason and then later on with daughter Lorraine.
Bob moved to Plantation Road in Effingham in 1977 to live next to Lorraine, her husband, David, and their three boys to help out after they lost their home to fire. Bob remained there next to Lorraine until about 11 years ago when the loss of his eyesight made it difficult to live alone, at which time, he moved in with her.
Bob loved harness racing, attending every weekend’s racing at Scarborough Downs. Even eafter losing most of his eyesight, he used a magnifying glass to read the race program and make his bets. He attended his last race with his grandson in 2019.
Bob was an avid hunter and fisherman. He enjoyed Budweiser, Lucky Strikes, old country music, playing music on his suspenders like they were his guitar, taking rides around the mountain, lunch at McDonald’s and, occasionally, KFC. He lived his life on his terms. Right or wrong, it carried him to the age of 97.
Robert is survived by his three children, Elaine Dunnells (Dan) of Parsonsfield; Lorraine Jewell of Effingham; and Robert F. Jewell (Evelynn) of Aberdeen, Maryland; 11 grandchildren, 23 great-grandchildren, and nine great-great-grandchildren.
He was predeceased by his parents, Curtis and Gladys Jewell; and Audrey and Fredrick Greenlaw; and his brothers, Fred, Larry, Mike and Sonny.
Per Bob’s request there will be no services. A private burial with family and close friends will take place in the spring at Woodland Cemetery in Effingham.
