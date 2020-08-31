Robert A. Jackson, 72, of Fryeburg, Maine, went to be with Jesus on Aug. 22, 2020, after a valiant battle with a long illness. His devotion to his family and his firm belief in God supported him in his struggle and ultimately gave him peace.
His journey began on Dec. 19, 1947, in Randolph, Vt. He was the son of Linwood and Marjorie Jackson and number five of 10 children. Robert was a decorated warfighter surviving some of the toughest battles in Vietnam. He and his wife Betsy became small business owners in Maine after meeting at the Fryeburg Fair in fall of 1978.
He has been a member of the Conway Church of Christ since the genesis of the congregation. Bob will always be remembered for his love for people, cooking, and anything with an engine.
He is survived by his wife Betsy; daughter Robin Bailey; son Luke Jackson and wife, Amanda; and daughter Jenna Laura and husband, Adam; grandchildren, Madeline, David, Cash and Wyatt.
Due to the current climate, there will be a graveside service on Sept. 5 at 1 p.m. at Pine Grove Cemetery in West Bethel, Maine.
In lieu of flowers, we ask that you take a moment to hug your child, grandchild, or friend or walk in the woods for a moment, an hour, or a day. Time waits for no one.
Arrangements are under the care of Wood Funeral Home at 9 Warren St. in Fryeburg.
Online condolences may be shared with his family at woodfuneralhome.org.
