Rick Mercier, born on Feb. 12, 1974, passed away unexpectedly on Aug. 22, 2022, at his home.
He was the son of Debbie and William Gagnon and Timothy and Rachel Mercier. He was a lifelong resident of Berlin and graduated from Berlin High School in 1993.
He was an avid sports fan that loved his Canadiens and Broncos, which brought him both joy and frustration each season.
He coached summer baseball, a passion of his that kept him coming back year after year — even though each year was the last one.
This summer, he coached alongside his oldest son, Jacob, his best friend DJ, and one of his former players, Dylan, taking the team all the way to a New Hampshire state title in the American Junior Legion baseball league, and placing fourth overall in the regional tournament. It was one of “Uncle Ricky’s” proudest moments as a coach and a parent.
He loved playing golf, hunting, fishing and running his beagles back in the day.
He was full of stories and shared memories of everyone he shared his life with from as far back as he could remember. Everyone he met became part of his story and he valued each and every one of them.
Rick was proud of his kids and loved them with all of his heart. He would do anything for them and went above and beyond for anyone he considered family. There was no better man to have known. To call him a friend was a privilege that many were fortunate to have had. To call him family was an honor and those who knew him best will treasure it for a lifetime.
He touched more lives than he could ever possibly know and his loss will be felt for years to come.
Rick leaves behind his children, Samantha, Jacob and Ryan, significant other, Amy Welch and her son Connor, his mother Debbie Gagnon and her husband, William, his father Timothy Mercier and his wife, Rachel, sisters, Rami Coffey and her husband, Matt, and their children Mason and Brody, Amanda Reed, and her sons Justin and Joey, the mother of his children, Kristi Mercier and her significant other Craig Lavertue, several aunts and uncles and cousins, as well as his extended family.
A celebration of life will be held on Sunday, Aug. 28, at 2 p.m. at the Bryant Funeral Home at 180 Hillside Ave. in Berlin. Relatives and friends may call from noon-2 p.m., prior to the service. Interment will be at a later date.
Donations in his memory may be made either the Cal Ripkin, Babe Ruth or the Junior League Baseball Teams. Memories and condolences may be shared online at bryantfuneralhome.net
