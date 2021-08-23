Richard "Dick" J. Flagg, 66, of Jackson, N.H., died peacefully on August 16, 2021.
Dick was born in Norwood, Mass. on Jan. 29, 1955 to the late Edwin H. Flagg and Mary E. (O’Leary) Flagg of Norwood, Mass. He graduated from Blue Hills Vocational School where he studied the electrical trade, then enlisted in the Air Force serving in the Communications Squadron. He traveled to many bases throughout the country constructing structures to improve communications.
He was an avid outdoorsman and loved traveling to other countries like Canada, Iceland, Belgium and Holland. Dick always enjoyed spending time at Aziscohos Lake. He was self-sufficient, independent and stubborn, continuing a Flagg tradition. He loved conversing with everyone and had many friends.
He met his ex-wife Nancy on a “Blind date” while on leave in December 1978 and they married in August 1981. Dick had always loved the White Mountains and they moved there in 1984 at which time he bought White Mountain Electric Co. in Conway, N.H. after receiving his Master’s Electrical license.
He is survived by his two sons, Edwin Flagg and his wife Licia of Redstone, N.H. and Richard Flagg Jr. of Fryeburg, M.E. and three grandchildren, Emma and Brooklyn Flagg of Glen, N.H. and Edwin Lawrence Flagg of Redstone, N.H.
Dick also leaves his brother Robert Flagg and wife Hazel Briceno of Randolph, Mass., sisters Susan Sullivan of Norwood, Mass. and Patricia Durant and husband Joseph of Plymouth, Mass. He was pre-deceased by his brother Stephen Flagg of Walpole, Mass.
Special thanks to best friend Karen Stephens and Kari Carpinto for their love, care and support. He would also like to thank the Oncology Department at Memorial Hospital for their sensitive treatment and Danielle Reichert at the Conway VA for her unfailing support.
There will be a memorial service at Furber & White Funeral Home at 2925 White Mountain Highway in North Conway on Aug. 29 from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. followed by a celebration of life gathering at Shannon Door Pub located at 9 Spancil Hill Road in Jackson from 12:30 to 3:30 p.m.
In lieu of flowers, please donate to Jen’s Friends Cancer Foundation, P.O. Box 842, North Conway, N.H. 03860.
