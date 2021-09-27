Richard David Jones, 88, of Madison, N.H., passed away on Friday, Sept. 10, 2021, at Community Hospice House in Merrimack, N.H., with his family by his side. He was a lifelong native of Madison, born May 24, 1933, the second son of the late H. Frank and Ruth E. (neé Fortier) Jones.
He was survived by his son Michael Jones, and his wife, Kathleen (neé Fogarty) Jones, of Nashua, N.H.; and his grandson Ryan Jones and his wife, Jennifer, of Nashua; his great-grandsons, Callan and Colby. He was also survived by two stepdaughters, Marjorie Bradshaw and Nancy Powers and their children. He was also survived by his siblings, W. Franklin Jones, Russell (Nancy) Jones and Gail (Robert) DeWolf and by his sister-in-law, Eleanor Jones and his brother-in-law, Russell McInnis, all of Madison and may nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his parents; his wife Norma Warner Jones; infant son Mac Rae Jones; brother Bruce Jones; sister Jeanne McInnis; and sister-in-law Olive Jones.
Richard served in the Navy as a fire control technician. He worked at Albert Clayton’s Sawmill, Chick’s Lumber Mill, Madison Town Constable and retired from the Carroll County Sheriff’s Department.
He enjoyed hunting, playing poker, golf games, croquet, hunting and snowmobiling with his wife. He helped clear the snowmobile trails and enjoyed working on his beautiful field and pond behind his home, feeding the deer and birds.
There will be a graveside service on Wednesday, Sept. 29, at 11 a.m. in the Gilman Cemetery in Madison.
In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Meals on Wheels at the Gibson Center for Senior Services, P.O. Box 655, North Conway, NH 03860.
There will be no visiting hours. The Furber and White Funeral Home in North Conway is handling arrangements.
