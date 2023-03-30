On March 27, 2023, a remarkable man passed on. Richard Card in every way was a truly amazing individual.
Dick was born in Providence, R.I., to Howard and Doris Card on Sept. 20, 1948.
He spent much of his early years in Rhode Island and “landed” in North Conway N.H., where he always said he came from. Dick graduated from Kennett High School with many honors, including being the representative to Boys State in Washington, D.C.
He went on to attend Bowdoin College where he participated in ROTC and was commissioned into the army upon graduation in 1970. He later received a MS from USM and an Ed.D in Education Administration from Vanderbilt University.
In 1969, Dick married Lynne Asplund and together they had three girls, Kim, Kate and Kylie. They were the light of his life.
Dick’s career was interesting and varied. He started out as a teacher in the North Conway school district, became a teaching principal and then a principal. He loved those positions but was eager to take on more complex administrative duties.
Dick served as assistant superintendent in MSAD 58 and then became superintendent of schools in MSAD 72. In 1987, he was asked to join the state level education office where he served as Deputy Commissioner of Education. Colleagues and those he influenced fondly remember his leadership in developing the state’s first Common Core of Learning.
Afterward, he went on to lead the University of Maine Chancellor’s initiative as the executive director of the Office of Professional Education Development.
Concurrently Dick became involved with USM’s ETEP program where he taught and acted as the University’s representative in western Maine. And if all this wasn’t enough, he served as the consultant to the Commissioner on Maine Learning Results implementation. He ended his career by working with two non-profit organizations: Spurwink and Community Concepts.
He often said, laughingly, that he just couldn’t keep a job. As member of the Casco Village Church, Dick once again found ways to lead and support, by serving as president of the Church. He will be remembered with great affection by Pastor Joyce.
In 1995, Dick married Susan Doughty and they began a most wonderful life together traveling, playing golf and spending time with friends and family. Dick was diagnosed with Glioblastoma in 2017 and was told that he had a life expectancy of 18 months.
Five years later, he continued to challenge the odds. With his wife Sue lovingly and relentlessly caring for him, he managed to make the most of the time he was given.
Dick is survived by his brother, Donald, his former wife, Lynne, and current wife Sue, his three daughters, their husbands, Matt Rousey, Colby Martin, Matt Almy and nine grandchildren, Hannah, Brooke, Lainey, Mackenzie, Broden, Bella and Sam, Sylas and Sebastian.
A celebration of life will be held on April 8 at 11 a.m. at the Casco Village Church in Casco Maine.
Arrangements are in the care of the Hall Funeral Home (hallfuneralhome.net) at 165 Quaker Ridge Road in Casco.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.