Richard A. Knapp, 89, of Center Ossipee, N.H., passed away at Huggins Hospital on Monday June 14, 2021.
Richard was born in Wolfeboro, N.H., April 18, 1932, to George (Bob) and Leda Knapp. Richard was a true native, living his whole life in Center Ossipee. He attended Ossipee Central School/ High School.
He was employed by N.H. Fish and Game, working at the Sumner Brook Station in Ossipee and later the Powder Mills Fishery in New Durham from 1948 to 1986. Then he continued to work for N.H. State Highway, Tuftonboro until his retirement in 1994.
In his younger years he enjoyed hunting and fishing with his father and brother-in-law Bob Davis. Also logging, farming and boiling maple syrup. Later he had a woodworking shop in the barn, where he spent hours building many items and he continued to garden in and outside his home.
Richard was predeceased by his wife of 51 years, Carmen (Davis Knapp) in 2005, and his son Robert (Bob) Knapp in 1988.
He is survived by his daughter, Rebecca “Becky” Keyes and husband, William, of Tuftonboro, N.H., and their daughter-in-law Kathy Knapp Davis of Moultonborough, N.H. He will be extremely missed by his five grandchildren, Brian Keyes and wife, Dawn, of Center Ossipee, N.H.; Scott Knapp of Bristol, N.H.; Todd Keyes and wife, Nicole, of Center Ossipee; Amanda Keyes of Center Tuftonboro; and Michelle Tarbox and husband, Casey, of West Newfield, Maine.
He also leaves behind his nine great-grandchildren, Savannah, Raelyn, PJ, Brody, Lily, Tyler, Grace, Ravine and River; his sister Shirley Scott and husband, Edmund, of Florida; his brother-in-law Gordon Lang; predeceased sister-in-law Eleanor Lang; and brother in-law Robert Davis and his wife, Bea; cousins, Joanne and Ronald Edwards, Brenda Emerson, James Burnham, Pam Shannon and Brayton Eldridge; nieces, Janice Grace, Kathy McCabe, Debbie Crowther, Maureen Kermode and Jayne Flynn; nephews, Jeff Scott, Dean Davis, Rick Davis; and predeceased by Randy Davis and Jason Scott. Lastly, he will be dearly missed by great friends Patty Hayford and Ed Tillinghast.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests a donation to “The Inland Fishery Stocking Program” New Hampshire Fish and Game Department, 11 Hazen Drive, Concord, NH 03301. Thank you!
Burial will be Thursday, June 17, at 2 p.m. at the Grant Hill Cemetery in Center Ossipee, N.H. Please go to lordfuneralhome.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.