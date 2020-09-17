Richard A. “Dick” Bleakney, 91, formerly of Tamworth, N.H., died peacefully, Aug. 9, 2020 at his home in Hickory, N.C., after a short period of declining health.
He was born in Springfield, Mass., on Oct. 9, 1928, the son of Robert G. Bleakney and Mildred G. (McLellan) Bleakney.
He grew up in Springfield, Portland, Maine, and Needham, Mass., graduating at 16 from Needham High School in 1944.
After 2 years at a junior college, he attended the University of Maine, graduating in 1950 with a BS in mechanical engineering.
In 1950, he joined the Army Reserves, where he served for nine years. After graduation, he began his 32-year career with Boston Gas Co. He worked his way from the trenches to the tower, retiring as an executive vice president. In 1968, he attended a Harvard Business School Advanced Management Program.
He loved automobiles, airplanes and Indian motorcycles. At 8 years old, he bought his first vehicle — a Model A for $5. That love grew to include Sprint Cars (he was a member of the Sprint Car Hall of Fame) and Lincoln Town cars which he was well known for where ever he traveled, especially in his retired years. His love of planes started in Springfield, Mass., with the Gee Bee racers — the fastest plane in the world at the time.
Later, his love would magnify when he flew his A-36 Bonanza-N2929R. He was a member of the Antique Aircraft Association, American Bonanza Society, and N.H. Civil Air Patrol. An accomplished private pilot, with his commercial license also, he was always eager to volunteer for humanitarian flights.
Dick lived in Needham Heights and Wellesley Hills, Mass., until moving his family to their summer home, purchased in 1959, in Tamworth in 1976. He purchased the Moultonborough Airport shortly after, fulfilling a lifelong dream. The airport sponsored many fundraisers — Easter Seals Airshow for several years.
He had always been willing to assist the community flying to aid people in need. Once flying to Pennsylvania to pick up a local woman whom had been injured in an accident, to bring her home.
He was dedicated to his family and taught his children the importance of hard work, dedication and manners — always a must. He loved his family and enjoyed seeing his grandchildren.
Standing over 6 foot, he would pull his pant pocket inside out to measure them, exclaiming, “Wow, have you grown.” He would also tuck his arm into his sleeve and then pull his wrist to show them his “rubber” arm.
He is missed.
Dick was predeceased by his wife Christine Joy (Steenblik) Bleakney.
Dick is survived by his children, Paul W. Bleakney; Richard R. Bleakney; C. Dale Bleakney and his wife, Gayle; Joy C. Bleakney and her husband, Ralph; and Kimberly A. Cook and her husband, Bill.
He is also survived by 16 grandchildren; 18 great-grandchildren; two great-great-grandchildren; many nieces and nephews, as well as a former spouse, Brenda Cordis (Callahan) Bleakney.
The Mayhew Funeral Homes and Crematorium, Meredith and Plymouth, (mayhewfuneralhomes.com) are assisting the family.
