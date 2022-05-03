Raymond R. Howard Sr., 79, of Pine Street, Alton, N.H., moved on to another life Wednesday, April 27, 2022.
He was born and raised on the same street as his grandfather, father and son — residing at 35 Pine St. for over 59 years with his wife Sharon who predeceased him on Nov. 13, 2021. He was also predeceased by his father Frank William Howard and mother Alice Sophia Howard (Spongberg) of Pine St in Alton.
Ray worked on the family farm, which was in town, and played along the riverbank as child. The school was right beside his house, he told of going home at lunch to make sure his grandmother was upright and had not fallen out of her chair.
Ray enjoyed the shop classes and played basketball in high school. Working a job or on his car also took up a good deal of his time. Exploits with his buddies in those cars, including replacing the muffler with 1” copper pipes straight out the back, made for lively stories in his later years.
Ray met Sharon in high school. Although a native of New Hampshire, Sharon had arrived from Florida in the spring of their junior year and they graduated together from Alton High School in the Class of 1962.
Ray started his working career with GE in Somersworth, N.H., and even entertained a job offer with IBM. However, for most of his life he worked in town constructing houses, including building and remodeling his own home, working in the plumbing and heating industry — attaining a master plumber’s license, even having his own business for a number of years. The last 26 years of his career were spent with Water Industries delivering and servicing water and sewer pumps throughout New England.
In their later years, Raymond and Sharon enjoyed traveling around the United States during vacations and planning camping trips for their grandchildren around New England. Each campground and site were personally inspected weeks before committing to hosting their grandchildren for fun filled vacations.
Ray was a skilled craftsman; if it could be done with your hands, he was generally pretty good at it. Everything else was overcome with sheer will power and a strong work ethic. Lunch wasn’t always necessary, and if an extra hour would complete the job, getting back late to the shop was acceptable.
Dad was a likable soul, a glass half-full kind of guy. He not only found company with his peers, but also with the generations above and below him. It has been said that the truest affirmation lies with the animals and small children, both of which often seemed to adore him.
It was not unusual to see him at gatherings with young toddlers playing at his feet or sitting beside him. A young child initially shy at first, would later be found conversing with him like old friends.
Ray is survived by his son Rick Howard and wife, Wendy, of Glastonbury, Conn.; his daughter, Karin Howard, of Cape Town, RSA; grandson Steven Howard and wife, Molly, of Glastonbury; grandson Nathan Howard of Glastonbury; granddaughter Jill Howard of Portland, Maine; sister Carol Low and husband, David, of Hollis, Maine; and a niece and nephew.
Ray and Sharon will be laid to rest together at a date that has yet to be determined. We will celebrate their lives with a gathering at 35 Pine St., all will be welcomed.
To express condolences, please go to peasleefuneralhome.com.
