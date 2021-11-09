Raoul (Ralph) Joseph Godin, 91, of Meredith, N.H., passed away at home on Monday, Nov. 1, 2021.
Born in Upper Caraquet, New Brunswick, on May 13, 1930, he was the son of Arthur and Lucie (Savoie) Godin. Ralph grew up in Caraquet, New Brunswick and worked as a lumberjack, a fisherman, a cook and a musician before moving to the United States.
He married Audrey Fortier on Dec. 21, 1957. They shared 57 wonderful years together before she passed in 2015. Ralph and Audrey were blessed with two children.
Ralph was a loving husband, father, grandfather, great-grandfather and never met a stranger.
Ralph had many talents, and played multiple instruments, including the guitar, piano, violin, mandolin, accordion, banjo and harmonica. He also enjoyed woodworking, painting and gardening.
Ralph worked at Allen-Rogers for 30 years.
Ralph is survived by a son, Robert Godin of Meredith; a daughter, Rozela Worley and husband, Craig, of Christmas, Fla.; a grandson, Evan Nast of Osteen, Fla.; a granddaughter, Jessica Guzman of Orlando, Fla.; and two great-grandchildren.
He was predeceased by his wife Audrey; his parents, Arthur and Lucie Godin; and many brothers and sisters.
Calling hours will be held at First Baptist Church in Meredith on Friday, Nov. 12, at 4 p.m. A funeral service will be held at First Baptist Church on Friday, Nov. 12, at 5 p.m. The Rev. Stephen R. Neill, pastor of First Baptist Church of Meredith, will officiate.
Mayhew Funeral Home & Crematorium (mayhewfuneralhomes.com) of Meredith are handling the arrangements.
