Rachel E. (Gagnon) Reynolds, native of North Conway, N.H., died Aug. 6, 2021, age 89. Born May 22, 1932, to Henry F. and Marion A. (Twombly) Gagnon.
She is survived by daughter Judith Hoell (husband Dr. John) of Rochester, N.H.; sons, Peter Reynolds of North Conway, N.H.; and John Biagiotti (wife Michelle) of Seymour, Tenn.; grandchildren, Matthew Martin (Amanda Heath), Kathryn Martin (husband Ronald Nenni), Gabriella Reynolds, Julianna Reynolds, Mona Derosby (husband John), Rita Pisapia (husband John), Jacqueline Godber, Alex, Jessica and Olivia Biagiotti, Ryan Brown (wife Krystal); great-grandchildren, Brianna Barlow, Bella Nenni, Able and Allison King, Jack and Jane Derosby, Leonardo, Julian and Gemma Pisapia, Blake and Liam Godber, Jacob, Bowen and Tenley May Brown.
Rachel was predeceased by her parents; husband Wallace Woodbury Reynolds; sisters, Judith and Susan Gagnon; and sons, David Reynolds and Michael Dziadulonis.
Rachel trained and worked at Dartmouth-Mary Hitchcock in Hanover, N.H., devoting 50 years to healthcare. At Maine Medical in Portland, she was part of the surgical team of Dr. Emerson Drake, a thoracic surgeon, who performed the first open heart surgery in Maine.
She worked at Fisherman’s Hospital in the Florida Keys and was also a licensed Real Estate agent. When Rachel moved back to the valley to help care for her aging parents, she spent the next 37 years at Memorial Hospital.
She worked mainly in the operating room and retired at 85 years of age. She was loved and respected by the doctors and colleagues she worked so closely with over the years.
Rachel grew up in the Mount Washington Valley surrounded by close family and friends. She was an avid skier, skiing with other’s who loved the sport, Toni Matt, Warren Miller, the Schneider family.
She was a member of the Snowshoe Club, spent endless hours skating in Schooler Park. She loved animals, traveling, the ocean and boating. Rachel loved theater, exposing her children and grandchildren to travel and the arts.
Rachel was social and loved life. Failing health in the last four years, limited her. She still looked forward to occasional outings, running into people she knew and spending time with family and friends.
Remember Rachel by sending a gift to St. Jude Children’s Hospital.
