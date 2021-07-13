Rachael Reta Hook, 89, of Fryeburg, Maine, passed away on Saturday, July 10, 2021, at Bella Point.
She was born in Warsaw, N.Y., on March 1, 1932, the daughter of Joseph N. and Ludja Persh Huppe.
Rachael worked as a cake decorator for many years, including at the bakery at Publix stores. She was a member of the Church of Latter Day Saints in Parsonsfield, Maine. She was a woman of faith, very selfless and she loved to laugh.
She is survived by two sons, Michael and wife, Jill, of Utah; and John and wife, Veronica, of Colorado; 10 grandchildren; four great-grandchildren; and several nieces. She was predeceased by two sisters.
Funeral services will be held on Saturday, July 17, at 10 a.m. at the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter Day Saints in Parsonsfield.
Family and friends may attend a time of visitation at the church from 9 to 10 a.m. prior to the service. Interment will be at Pine Grove Cemetery in Fryeburg at noon.
Donations in her memory may be made to the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter Day Saints Humanitarian Fund.
Arrangements are under the care of Wood Funeral Home at 9 Warren St. in Fryeburg.
Online condolences may be shared with her family at woodfuneralhome.org.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.