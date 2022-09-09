Priscilla J. Lewis passed away early Sunday morning on July 10, 2022.
She was born to March 12, 1945, the daughter of William and Doris Lewis. She lived in Fryeburg, Maine, most of her life.
Priscilla is survived by her son Keith Boivin, his wife, Bonnie, and their three daughters, Courtney and Richie Parmenter, Olivia and Cody Osgood, and Sage and Cole Barter; six great-grandchildren; her three sisters, Rochelle Whitaker and Renie Chaplin of Fryeburg; and Share Lewis and Dave Dafern of Tucson, Ariz.; sister-in-law Sandra Vaughn of Denmark, Maine. She leaves behind many nieces and nephews.
She was predeceased by her parents, William and Doris Lewis; her brothers, Teddy and Billy; and a sister, Rosalie and her husband, Perley Thompson; and Fred Whitaker and Burton Chaplin, husbands of her two sisters.
Priscilla had many friends and family that loved her and will miss her. She loved the simple pleasures of life and spent many hours playing card and games with her friend and sisters. She loved to take weekend trips and visit new places. She loved to eat Chinese and especially seafood. She loved a good chat and visit. Her cat, Ollie, meant the world to her, too.
Services will be held at the Denmark Congregational Church at 2 p.m. on Sunday, Sept. 18. Refreshments immediately following next door at the Municipal Building. Burial will be at the Riverside Cemetery on Fish Street in Fryeburg at the convenience of the family.
