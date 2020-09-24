Priscilla “Buddy” Busch, 85, passed away peacefully on Sept. 17, 2020, at Mountain View Community in Ossipee, N.H.
A lifelong resident of Ossipee she was born Feb. 19, 1935, to the late Guy Jack and Gladys Shortridge Jack Frost.
While working in Center Ossipee Village Restaurant, in 1953 she met her husband Roger, who was from Minnesota and was stationed in Fort Devens, Ayer, Mass., after completing his Army tour in Korea. Sent here to help the 1953 Shaw Mountain fire, which destroyed several thousand acres in Ossipee/Tuftonboro mountain range, the soldiers frequented the little restaurant. They were married in 1954.
In later years, Buddy turned her love of antiques and research into a full-time career and was known as a reputable and respected antique dealer throughout New Hampshire.
For several years, she was the manager of the large antique group shop within the walls of Green Mountain Furniture and eventually realized her dream of owning her own shop with the founding of Lakewood Station Antiques in Ossipee.
In addition to her parents, Buddy was predeceased by an infant son; her husband of 47 years, Roger H. Busch; her youngest daughter Bernadette Trahan; and her sister Ruth Staples.
She is survived by her daughter and spouse Deborah and Daniel Fischbein of Center Ossipee, N.H.; three grandsons and their spouses, Josh and Audrey Fischbein of Clayton, N.C.; Ash and Shana Fischbein of Center Ossipee; and Matt and Chelsey Trahan of Rochester, N.H.; a treasured great-grandson Ethan Fischbein and her sister Patty Hayford, both of Center Ossipee; and many nieces and nephews.
There will be no calling hours and burial will be private.
The Baker-Gagne Funeral Home and Cremation Service of West Ossipee, N.H., is assisting the family with the arrangements.
Memorial donations may be made to the Mountain View Community Recreation and Activities Department, 93 Water Village Road, Ossipee, NH 03864.
If you wish to express a condolence or leave a fond memory, please go to baker-gagnefuneralhomes.com.
