Phyllis M. (Palmer) Charles, 91, passed on to eternity on Tuesday, Oct. 11, 2022, at a family home in Fryeburg, Maine, after being lovingly cared for by family and friends for several months.
She was born in Fryeburg on May 7, 1931, to John and Blanche (Rogers) Palmer. She was one of seven children.
Phyllis was raised in Fryeburg attending local schools and beauty school in Portland. She married Dean R. Charles in 1953, and they had three children, Scott Lee, Janet Lynn and Cindy Sue. After some time living around New England, they returned to Fryeburg to raise their family.
Phyllis owned and operated Phyllis’ Beauty Salon for over 20 years. She was involved in many groups, including church, grange, scouting, bowling and personally caring for people. She met many people in these areas and kept their friendships and memories dear.
Phyllis was a worker and adventurer in her youth and throughout her life. After retirement, she attended The Shelter Institute on the coast of Maine. There, she learned about home construction and woodworking. This resulted in her digging and building a foundation with her faithful friend, Marcia, as well as many construction projects including the home she lived in her final years. She was a lover of nature and brought it into her home any chance she got. She never met a rock, tree, cloud or bird she didn’t love!
She was predeceased by her parents; her husband Dean; her son Scott and all of her siblings.
She is survived by daughters, Janet Day of Brownfield, Maine; and Cindy Priest and husband, Chuck, of Fryeburg; grandchildren, Craig Charles of Randleman, N.C.; Amber Day of Conway, N.H.; Matthew Day and wife, Melisa, of Brownfield; Caren Priest of Old Orchard Beach, Maine; Curtis Priest and wife, Katie, of Georgia, Vt.; and Molly Charles and Ryan Charles of Fryeburg; and five cherished great-grandchildren, including Caleb Matthew, whom she had the special blessing of helping to care for.
There will be a private internment at the Pine Grove Cemetery in Fryeburg.
A memorial reception will be held on Oct. 30 at The Old Saco Inn on Route 5 in Fryeburg from 1 to 3 p.m. All are welcome.
Any memorial donations can be made to the Fryeburg Rescue. They were very helpful to us.
Arrangements are under the care of the Wood Funeral Home and Cremation Services at 9 Warren St. in Fryeburg.
