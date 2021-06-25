Phyllis Gregson, 93, of Lovell, Maine, passed away peacefully on June 18, 2021.
She was born Dec, 14, 1927, in New Bedford, Mass., the daughter of Arthur and Doris Wall.
She graduated from New Bedford High School and upon graduation was employed as a book keeper. She married Donald A. Gregson on Jan. 2, 1950, and they had celebrated 64 years of marriage before his death in 2014.
They moved to Osterville, Mass., in 1959, where they raised their two children. Phyllis was a Cub Scout Den Mother, volunteered at Cape Cod Regional Hospital, and was president of the Cape Cod Association for Children with special needs.
She was first mate on the many boats they owned during their married life.She enjoyed making crafts, knitting, sewing, scrapbooking and keeping in touch with her many friends. Her greatest joy was family. They retired to Lovell in 1986 where she became very active in the community.
She volunteered at the Lovell United Church of Christ where she worked in the Thrift Shop, was active on committees and in the Ladies Circle. She was always ready to bake for a bake sale. Delta Lodge of Freemasons never had a potluck supper without one of her casseroles.
Phyllis is survived by her son Dana Gregson of Lovell and daughter-in-law, Susan; her daughter Lynn Bouffard and son-in-law, Britt, of Portsmouth N.H.; grandchildren, Kenneth Burrell of North Conway, N.H.; Christopher Gregson of Panorama City, Calif.; and Diana Gregson of Soraker, Sweden; great-grandchildren, Charlie and Ariana Jansson of Sweden; her sister-in law Ethel Wall and niece Beverly Smith, both of Mattapoisett, Mass.
She was predeceased by her brother, Arthur Wall, Jr.
A celebration of her life will be held at Lovell UCC on July 2 at 11 a.m.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Lovell UCC.
