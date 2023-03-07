Phillip N. Murray, 87, of North Conway N.H., passed away peacefully at Maine Medical Center on Jan. 9, 2023, with family and loved ones by his side.
Born May 4, 1935, in Boston to the late Albert and Sophia Murray. Phillip graduated with a degree in business from Boston College. He worked as a printing executive for The Murray Printing Co. in Westford, Mass., for many years.
He was an Army combat veteran of the Korean War and proudly served with the 82nd Airborne Division with three combat jumps, twice being wounded.
In 1956, Phil returned home with a fresh outlook on life.
Phillip lived his life to the fullest. He had a love for flying and had owned several aircraft over the years, including two Hughes helicopters. There is often a hair-raising story being told of some of Phil’s antics behind the controls of his Helio STOL.
He was involved in numerous ski clubs and organizations over the years. Phillip was an extremely generous person, often donating to different local non-profits and other efforts to help military veterans and their families.
He was a member of the Aircraft Owners & Pilots Association and a life member of the 100 Club of New Hampshire, an organization he was quite proud of. Phil raised quarter horses in his younger years. In the early 1970s, he held the world title two years running for the longest water ski jump.
Among many trades, Phillip was a skilled welder and owned a very successful business in Salem, Mass., for many years.
Phillip is preceded in death by parents, Sophia Murray and Albert Murray and his brother John Murray
Phillip is survived by his children, Phillip Murray of Ellington, Conn.; Justin Murray of North Conway, N.H.; Albert Murray of Berlin, N.H.; and his daughter Sophia Murray; and grandson Leland Takayama of Tolland, Conn.
The family has a graveside service planned for the spring and will be announced closer to date. Furber and White of North Conway will oversee arrangements.
In lieu of flowers, the family has set up a GoFundMe page (gofund.me/c84b0234) to help with the overwhelming funeral expenses.
