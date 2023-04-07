FALMOUTH, Maine — Philip Avery Davies, 79, passed away at Home on Feb. 21, 2023, with his wife Joan and his two MaineCoon Kitties by his side.
Born on Jan. 6, 1944, to Margaret Stover Davies and Guy Miner Davies.
FALMOUTH, Maine — Philip Avery Davies, 79, passed away at Home on Feb. 21, 2023, with his wife Joan and his two MaineCoon Kitties by his side.
Born on Jan. 6, 1944, to Margaret Stover Davies and Guy Miner Davies.
Phil grew up in Lancaster Pennsylvania. He graduated in 1961 from The Hill School in Pottstown, Pa., and then went onto the University of Pennsylvania where he earned an undergraduate and graduate degree in Business, at the same time he served in the Coast Guard Reserve.
He then moved to Princeton, N.J., to work for the Opinion Research Co. After a number of years, he started working for Prudential Insurance Co. as the vice president of marketing and survey research department.
When he retired, he and Joan moved to Jackson, N.H., where he served on the board of directors of Memorial Hospital in North Conway, N.H. He was also instrumental in helping build the new Jackson Library.
After 20 years Phil and Joan moved to Ocean View retirement community in Falmouth, Maine, where they made many friends and enjoyed activities, including a bit of golf.
An avid sailor, Phil had sailboats on the Chesapeake Bay for over 40 years. Boating with friends and family was a travel opportunity, too. Whether barging on a southern France canal or the Caledonian/Loch Ness canal or sailing down the Irish sea, he never missed an opportunity.
Phil is survived by his wife, Joan; son Christopher; daughter-in-law Carrie; daughter Lynn Brow; son-in-law Chris Brown; four grandchildren, Madison, Jack, Maisie and Kate; and two fluffy Maine Coon kitties.
To share memories of Philip or to leave the family an online condolence, go to athutchins.com.
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Would you like to receive a link to the Conway Daily Sun online eEdition and preview the top stories? Signup today!
Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.
Sorry, an error occurred.
Thank you .
Your account has been registered, and you are now logged in.
Check your email for details.
Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.
An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the e-mail address listed on your account.
Thank you.
Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.
|Rate:
|Begins:
|Ends:
|Transaction ID:
A receipt was sent to your email.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.