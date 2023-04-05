Phil Ames, 89, of Tamworth, N.H., passed away peacefully at Gosnell Hospice House on the morning of March 25, 2023.
Born in South Tamworth, he was a lifelong resident, attending local schools and Kennett High School in his youth.
He married his high school sweetheart Helen shortly after high school and they were happily married for 70 years. Family was everything to him, and he was part of a large extended one.
Phil was predeceased by his parents, Mitt and Emma; and his three brothers and sister, Joe, Charles, Ralph and Irene.
He is survived by his son Peter and wife, Joan, of Conway, N.H.; his granddaughter Brittany and her husband Mike of North Conway, N.H.; and many nieces and nephews.
Phil worked his entire life in Tamworth as well. He loved working for Frank Whipple at Tamworth Oil, and he especially enjoyed working for and serving the Town of Tamworth for over 20 years. He was honored and touched to be recognized and profiled in the town warrant for that service and dedication to the community.
He worked hard his whole life to provide for his family, but also knew the importance of spending time with them and having fun. He was quite a prankster. There were many trips to Lancaster, Pa., Maryland and Florida to see relatives, to Chincoteaque for the pony swims, and snowmobiling in winter.
He took joy in simple things. He could fix anything. He was always very proud of his garden and enjoyed chatting with all who stopped to admire it (and there were many) about his vegetables.
He passed his love of horses to his granddaughter Brit and spent many hours going to fairs and shows, riding with her and caring for her horse and ponies. It’s a passion she maintains to this day.
Phil loved all sports, but especially baseball and softball. He played baseball for many years, some with his son, Peter, on the Tamworth Town Team all over New Hampshire. He also coached the team in the Portland Twilight League for several years. He never missed a game his son or granddaughter played in and avidly followed their careers through college and beyond. And we would be remiss if we didn’t mention his beloved Yankees.
He will be greatly missed by his family and friends, but we know he is content and now with those he loved most, so many of whom had gone before him.
At his request, there will be no services, but a celebration will happen as the garden grows in the spring.
We would ask that you consider a donation in his memory to the Tamworth visiting Nurses or the folks of Ossipee Concerned Citizens Meals on Wheels program that kept him happily fed, and always provided a bright spot in his day.
