Peter Boucher of North Conway, N.H., passed away peacefully at home after a courageous battle with Dementia; he was 78. He was attended by Elisabeth (Small), his loving wife of over 53 years, along with family and friends who will miss him very much.
Peter was raised in Windsor, Conn., by his parents Lucien and Irene (Walker). After graduating from Windsor High School, Peter attended UConn where he graduated in 1967 with a B.S. in math, followed by an M.B.A. in 1969 and his J.D. in 1972.
Peter was assistant corporation counsel for the City of Hartford, and later appointed by then Governor Ella Grasso as a commissioner for the Department of Public Utility Control, a position he held until 1991.
He served as president of the New England Conference of Public Utility Commissioners before Chairing the Executive Committee of the National Association of Regulatory Utility Commissioners.
Peter’s professional career subsequently took him into private practice with Halloran & Sage in Hartford, where he was extremely successful in leveraging his unique expertise to expand the firm into areas such as Public Utilities Law, as well as State and Federal Economic Regulatory Law.
After retiring from Halloran and Sage, Peter and Lis (who had served as a nurse for a state hospital for over 20 years) settled down in the area that was always their second home, North Conway, in 2013.
Peter was the co-founder of the Thunderstorm Junction Hiking Club in 1986. For the inaugural event, he received a special permit from the U.S. Forest Service to airlift a bluegrass band, generators and amplification equipment by helicopter to Thunderstorm Junction, a plateau high up in the White Mountains in order to enjoy a live concert amidst the clouds. Unfortunately, and perhaps not without irony, the weather was stormy, so the band had to hike into Madison Hut and play acoustically.
The concert hike was a huge success and shifted the following year to Lakes of the Clouds hut. Over the next 27 years, Peter and his brother Brian helped create a unique opportunity that exposed hundreds of friends and family to the wonders of the White Mountains, bluegrass music and dancing, something the Appalachian Mountain Club embraced wholeheartedly.
Peter was an accomplished runner his whole life, having qualified for and run the Boston Marathon several times among many other regional races. He scaled Mount Washington nearly every way imaginable, including the Road Race wearing Teva Sandals, and the Bike Race, complete with a bike cooler of beer for the summit! And let’s not forget the time he roller skated to the top, not on the preferred route of the Auto Road, but rather the aggressive Tuckerman’s Ravine trail.
Many will remember Peter for his ability to wear shorts all year long, hiking or walking everywhere in the area. He was a beloved patron of numerous area establishments where he and Lis developed lasting friendships, and shared stories of their travels.
Peter was a loving father of two sons, Marc (Joy) Boucher of Cocoa, Fla., and Sean (Emily) Boucher of Old Saybrook, Conn.; and two grandchildren, Dylan and Claire. Peter is survived by his brother Brian Boucher of Enfield, Conn.; sister Sally Harbine of Missoula, Mont.; and sister Deborah Treiber of Bonita Springs, Fla., as well as nieces, nephews and cousins.
A celebration of life will be announced at a later date to be held locally.
In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to the Alzheimer’s Association (alz.org) or the Mount Washington Adult Day Center of Center Conway, 987 E. Main St., Route 113, Center Conway, N.H.
