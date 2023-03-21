Peter Boucher of North Conway, N.H., passed away peacefully at home after a courageous battle with Dementia; he was 78. He was attended by Elisabeth (Small), his loving wife of over 53 years, along with family and friends who will miss him very much.

Peter Boucher

Peter was raised in Windsor, Conn., by his parents Lucien and Irene (Walker). After graduating from Windsor High School, Peter attended UConn where he graduated in 1967 with a B.S. in math, followed by an M.B.A. in 1969 and his J.D. in 1972.

