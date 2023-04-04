Peter Blanchard Hope, MD, passed away at home in Grantham, N.H., on March 30, 2023.

Peter Blanchard Hope

Peter lived in Eastman, N.H., with wife, Caroline MacDougall, and their cat, Frances. A retired family practice physician, he worked later in life for the U.S. Postal Service and was a much-loved fixture in the Grantham Post Office.

