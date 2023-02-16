Peter Beyer Wert passed away on Jan. 23, 2023, in Charlottesville, Va.
He was born on March 9, 1945, in Denver, Colo., to his parents Dr. Robert Joseph Wert and Ann Beyer Wert.
In 1947, Peter’s parents moved back to California, where his father and mother had met while attending Stanford University in the early ’40s and where Rob would complete a Ph.D. in education then work in the Stanford University administration.
Peter grew up on the Stanford campus with his brother Alec and Amy Wert. Peter attended Palo Alto High School where he met his future wife, Barbara Austin. After graduating from Palo Alto H.S., Peter attended Colorado College, Menlo College and then graduated from Stanford University in 1970 with a B.A. in communications. That same year, his son Justin Robert Wert was born.
He began his career as a fundraiser in New York City working for several colleges and universities. In 1976, he moved to Washington, D.C., to work as a fundraiser for the American Film Institute.
In 1978, AFI transferred him to Hollywood, where he also started doing some independent film producing. Then he started fundraising for the Motion Picture and Television Fund.
He also served as president for the non-profit Children of the Night organization in Hollywood. During these years, he lived in Santa Monica and Valencia.
Peter excelled in amateur racing as a member of the Sports Car Club of America, continuing his father’s love of fast sports cars.
In the ’90s, Peter moved back to Northern California, where he operated cab companies and then retired to Lovell, Maine, in 2014, to be with his partner, Catherine Stone.
Peter relocated to Charlottesville, Va., in 2021, where he was close to his son Justin, a professor of English at Piedmont Virginia Community College, and his grandson Ian Robert Wert.
Peter is survived by his sister Amy Johnson of Gig Harbor, Wash., his son Justin Robert Wert of Charlottesville and his grandchildren William Wert of Daniel Island, S.C.; Larry Wert of Oxford, Miss.; and Ian Wert of Charlottesville.
In lieu of flowers, contributions can be made to the Piedmont Virginia Community College Educational Foundation Scholarships in Charlottesville, Va.
