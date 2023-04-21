Patricia Ellen Parker died peacefully on March 30, 2023, at Huggins Hospital in Wolfeboro N.H. She was surrounded by her spouse, Janet Normandeau, and her family of friends to help her stay peaceful and at ease during her last journey. Pat was 96½ years old.
Pat was born in Ogden, Utah, on Aug. 9, 1926, to Charles Hector and Harriet Ellen (Irwin) Parker. After several years in Utah, Pat moved to Hollywood, Calif., with her family and then at age 7, to Granada Hills in the San Fernando Valley.
Pat played flute, often accompanied by her older sister, Jane, who played the violin. They participated in many concerts together. Pat received her undergraduate degree at the University of California, Santa Barbara, where she majored in music.
After receiving her graduate degree in library science, Pat took a position at the Library of Congress in Washington, D.C., on the recommendation of one of her professors. She worked there for more than 20 years, primarily in the Office of Library Automation, a job that also involved international travel, which she loved. She remained an avid reader throughout her life.
In 1966, over a back fence in Virginia, Pat met Janet Normandeau, beginning a life of adventures together. Their home in Virginia became a social hub for friends in and around the D.C. area. They hosted countless gatherings, from holiday meals to weekend parties around the pool and their welcoming home.
Through their close friendship with two Franciscan priests, they hosted and celebrated Mass in their home for their close family of friends. Through the years, Pat remained very close with Peggy Phillips, Norma McGrady, Palma Berardi, Fay Wagoner, and Carol Blair. Kimberly James later became a close friend also.
Pat and Janet moved from Virginia to Effingham, N.H., in 1986, and lovingly restored Snow Farm. In 2003, they moved to their home on Province Lake Road.
Pat loved her dogs, cats, travel and her home and life in Effingham. She and Janet canoed and enjoyed many other outdoor pursuits, including hiking the New Hampshire and Maine woods searching for moose and deer antlers. They also specialized in “$10 weekends” having lots of fun on their low-budget getaways.
In September 2013, Pat was treated to a memorable after-hours private birthday tour with dear friends Kate Hartnett and Racheal Stuart to see the sunset from the summit of Mount Washington. Not long ago, Pat and Janet even drove as far as Newfoundland, and also to the Delaware shore in their beautiful BMW convertible.
In Effingham, Pat and Janet rolled up their sleeves, taking on an assortment of community projects, including the Conservation Commission. Noticing there were few opportunities for older residents of Effingham to get out and socialize, Pat and Janet started the “Coffee Break,” a weekly social gathering at the Effingham Historical Society and at the Old Town Hall.
Over 20 years, many of their new acquaintances of the Coffee Break became close, longtime friends, celebrating birthdays and holidays together. They then researched and wrote a weekly column “Scratchin’ ‘Round Effingham by a Couple of Old Hens,” for the Northern Light local newspaper. The column updated town residents about happenings and doings in Effingham and ran for many years. Pat and Janet quickly became notorious, and beloved, in town as the “Ol’ Hens.”
Their network of close Effingham friends includes Celine Bergeron and Jim Morris, Emelyn Albert and Jack Williams, Linda Seaman, Anita and David Spencer, and Maria and Steve Crockett.
Pat is survived by her partner of 56 years, Janet Normandeau. After 46 years together, Pat and Janet were able to get married, and did so on April 12, 2013.
Pat also is survived by her dear niece, Janette Hoisington, who lives with her husband Charlie in Brandywine, Md. She was predeceased by her parents and sister Jane Kleeb and husband Alvin of Granada Hills, Calif.
A celebration of life is being planned for summer 2023.
