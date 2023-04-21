Patricia Ellen Parker died peacefully on March 30, 2023, at Huggins Hospital in Wolfeboro N.H. She was surrounded by her spouse, Janet Normandeau, and her family of friends to help her stay peaceful and at ease during her last journey. Pat was 96½ years old.

Patricia Ellen Parker

Pat was born in Ogden, Utah, on Aug. 9, 1926, to Charles Hector and Harriet Ellen (Irwin) Parker. After several years in Utah, Pat moved to Hollywood, Calif., with her family and then at age 7, to Granada Hills in the San Fernando Valley.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.