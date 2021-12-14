In loving memory of Orpha Melissa Colbath Smith of Conway, N.H., who passed away on Dec. 5, 2021, at Mineral Springs nursing home.
Orpha was born Jan. 4, 1917, in Bridgton, Maine, the daughter of George B. Colbath and Maude McClucas.
Orpha lived most of her life in Conway. She was an amazing cook and worked in that field after retiring from her job as manager of Echo Lake State Park. She was the oldest member of Carroll Country Fish and Game club, having been a member since she was 14.
She enjoyed fishing and hunting, spending many hours brook trout fishing with her daughter-in-law. She looked especially lovely in her red plaid hunting jacket and bright red lipstick (family joke) sure the deer enjoyed it as well.
Orpha loved her cards and spent many hours playing Whist, Cribbage and Rummy while a resident of Mineral Springs.
She had a big heart and was funny and kind. A woman of faith she was like a sturdy oak tree under whose branches you felt safe. A no nonsense kind of woman with a caring spirit.
Orpha is survived by her daughter Kathleen (Wayne) Cummings of Madison, N.H., and Punta Gorda, Fla.; her beloved brother John Colbath of Conway; her daughter-in-law Katherine (Kay) Smith of Conway; a sister-in-law Carlene Colbath of Madison; four very loving grandchildren (she loved them and they loved her), Michelle Surrency of Lakeland Fla., Michael DeVos of Barrington, R.I., Thomas DeVos of Hooksett, N.H., and Peiter DeVos of Bar Harbor, Maine; nine great-grandchildren; and one great-great-grandchild several nieces and nephews.
She was predeceased by her husband Myron W Smith; a son Myron F. B. Smith; mother Maude Harriman and father George B Colbath; two sisters, Leafy Dow and Mildred Bizzocchi; and three brothers, Cedric Dow, Yerrick Colbath and George (weeG) Colbath
There will be a funeral in the spring (TBA) at the Seventh Day Adventist church in Conway.
Donations in her name may be made to either Carroll County Hospice or Carroll County Fish and Game club.
Furber and White Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.