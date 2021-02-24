Opal Virginia Scaletti, 92, of Acworth, Ga., passed away peacefully, with family by her side on the evening of Feb. 17, 2021. Opal was a loving wife, mother, grandmother, great-grandmother, sister and aunt.
She was born in North Conway on Sept. 5, 1928, to Herbert Burke and Anna Belle Colbroth Burke.
In November of 1963, Opal married the love of her life, William R. Scaletti from Redstone, N.H. They were happily married and lived in Redstone for 40 years. In 2003 they moved to Georgia to be closer to their grandchildren.
For many years Opal enjoyed teaching ceramic classes in her home, entertaining family and friends, and was also a Justice of the Peace for the town of Conway for several years.
In her later years, she enjoyed crocheting, bird watching, baking with her grandchildren and spending time with her loved ones. She was a light and blessing to all who knew her. She enjoyed helping others and always did it with joy and gladness.
She was preceded in death by her husband William; son Brian; brothers, Herbert Jr., Gordon and Stephen; sisters, Geneva, Evelyn, Anne, and Margaret.
She is survived by her daughters, Margaret (Peter) Harring, Dorothy L. Scaletti, and Christine (Richard) Murray; grandchildren, Joseph Daigle, Timothy Daigle, Denise (Brendan) Poutre, Michael Harring, Makayla (Benjamin) Robinson-Harring, Joel Harring; and Isabella Harring; sisters, Kathleen James and Janet Sanphy; as well as her great-grandchildren and many nieces and nephews.
In lieu of flowers, donations can be made in her honor to the Leukemia and Lymphoma Society at donate.lls.org/lls/donate or Jen’s Friends at jensfriends.org/wordpress/donate.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.