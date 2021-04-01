A loving husband, father, brother, uncle and friend went to his eternal home on Saturday, March 27, 2021. He was 65 years old.
He leaves behind to cherish his memories his loving wife of 32 years Bonita Achord Springer; daughter Alauni Wells and husband, Jessie Wells; son David Springer; sister Jeanette Dion Nine; brother-in-law Herbert Woehrle; and numerous nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his parents, two brothers and three sisters.
He will be missed by all who knew and loved him.
Services to be held at St. Anne Church at 435 Pleasant St. in Berlin, N.H., on Wednesday, April 7, at 1 p.m.
