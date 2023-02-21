Norman L. Swartz, 74, of Peabody, Mass., and Bartlett, N.H., entered into rest on Feb. 16, 2023, surrounded by his children at his home after a nearly eight-year battle against melanoma.

Norman L. Swartz

Norman was a lifelong resident of Peabody, Mass. He earned his BA from Suffolk University and his master’s from Framingham State. He served in the U.S. Coast Guard before beginning his teaching career at Peabody Veterans Memorial High School. There, he met his late wife, Elaine and taught for 33 years, retiring in 2006.

