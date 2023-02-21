Norman L. Swartz, 74, of Peabody, Mass., and Bartlett, N.H., entered into rest on Feb. 16, 2023, surrounded by his children at his home after a nearly eight-year battle against melanoma.
Norman was a lifelong resident of Peabody, Mass. He earned his BA from Suffolk University and his master’s from Framingham State. He served in the U.S. Coast Guard before beginning his teaching career at Peabody Veterans Memorial High School. There, he met his late wife, Elaine and taught for 33 years, retiring in 2006.
In retirement, he worked at Rowley Country Club and Cedar Glen Golf Course, where he played multiple rounds each week, even through his battle with cancer. He also enjoyed his home away, in Bartlett, where he worked as a mountain host at Attitash for over 20 years.
In addition to his passion for golf and skiing, Norman had a lifelong affinity for ice cream. In his youth, he worked at Treadwells and honed the craft before venturing out and buying his own ice cream stand, Carters in Bradford that he and Elaine ran for several years in the 1980s. He shared his knowledge of, and love for ice cream liberally. Upon selling the business, they purchased a second home in Bartlett that would shape and enrich their lives and extend his community of friends even further.
Norman is survived by his children, Harolyn and her husband, Sam, of Londonderry, N.H.; Beth and her husband, Doug, of Windsor, Vt.; and Steven and his wife, Jenny, of Camden, Maine. He was adored by his three grandchildren, Connor, Sierra and Wolfie. He is also survived by his mother, Annabelle, and his sister, Suzanne, both of Peabody, Mass.; and many more extended family members.
He was predeceased by his wife of 36 years, Elaine.
In addition, he will be remembered by countless students, peers, and friends from all the many communities of which he was part.
His children want to thank all members of the medical teams and frontline workers who helped Norm along the way. In lieu of flowers, please consider making a donation in his memory to The “Boland Lab” at MGH (giving.massgeneral.org and in the “designation” field include “Boland Lab”) or to Care Dimensions hospice care.
Family and friends were kindly invited to a small graveside funeral service at Ahavas Achim Anshi Sfard Cemetery in Lynn, Mass., on Sunday, Feb. 19, to be followed by Shiva (visitation) at his late residence from 3:30-7:30 p.m. Shiva continued Feb. 20 and 21 to reminisce about Norm’s life.
Arrangements by Stanetsky-Hymanson Memorial Chapel in Salem.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.