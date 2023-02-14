Norman E. Girouard of Dummer, N.H., passed away at home on Feb. 4, 2023.
He was an outdoor enthusiast who loved to hunt and fish. As a jack of all trades, one could easily find him building something or figuring out the best way to solve a problem. He loved his family and was very proud of his life’s accomplishments.
Norman was born in Berlin, N.H., on Feb. 12, 1932. This is where he lived for many years until his full retirement at the age of 62.
He proudly served in the Navy from 1952 until 1960. In the interim, he met and fell in love with his wife Claire Lillian Hamel. They were married on June 9, 1956, and had five children.
After retiring from the Navy, Norman went on to work for the paper mill — originally Brown Company and eventually becoming James River. His dedication to his job was a 43-year commitment. He was a hard-working husband and father.
Retirement for Norman meant dedicated hours of spending time with all the people and things he loved best.
He and his wife Claire would leave Berlin to move off the beaten path in Dummer. There they hosted many family gatherings surrounded by their children, grandchildren, and eventually great-grandchildren.
Norman celebrated the freedom of all the many hunting and fishing trips. There was also the simplicity of going with Claire to just hang out on the river. Life was good.
Norman is survived by his wife Claire Girouard. They were to celebrate his 91st birthday and 67 years of marriage.
All surviving children: Norman Girouard, Bob St. Hilaire, Lorraine and Bob Dumoulin, Richie and Christie Girouard, Louise and Nick Rano, and Paul Girouard. All surviving grandchildren: Sean Rano and Beth Host, Eric Rano, Danielle Dumoulin, Sarah Eller and Johnathan Eller, and Haig Girouard. All surviving great-grandchildren: Coen and Elly Rano.
A military memorial will be held in Boscawen, N.H., at the Veteran’s Cemetery on May 18 at 11 a.m.
Donations can be made to the Coos County Nursing Home — Activity Fund, 364 Cates Hill Road, P.O. Box 416, Berlin, NH 03570 in Norman’s memory.
