Nicholas S. Kalfas, 76, of Alton, N.H., passed away peacefully on Monday, Aug. 1, 2022, at Wentworth-Douglass Hospital with his wife and daughter by his side.

Nicholas S. Kalfas

Nick is survived by his wife, Maureen; his daughter, Leah LaRose; his son-in-law, Ken LaRose; his two grandchildren, Evie and Harrison LaRose; his brother-in-law Dan Leach; his nephew Ryan Leach, his wife, Chrissy, and daughter, Molly. He also has many relatives still in Greece, from where his parents emigrated.

