Nelson Eastman, 87, passed away on May 7, 2020, at Mineral Springs in North Conway, N.H. He was the third son of Everett and Carrie (Charles) and stepmother M. Inez (Packer/Applegarth) Eastman.
He was predeceased by his wife Arline (Layne); brother E. Herbert and sister D. Jean Eastman.
Nelson is survived by daughters, Margery Eastman (Dave Monett) of Vermont; Eleanor Eastman of Chatham, N.H.; and Roberta (Allen) Wilfong of Alaska; and brothers, Norman (of Texas), Richard (Lauretta), Frank (Barbara) of Chatham and Charles (Marilyn) of Silver Lake, N.H.; plus several nieces and nephews.
He operated heavy equipment for over 40 years. He was a member of International Union of Operating Engineers in Local 4 and 98. Projects included building the interstate and highways in New Hampshire, Vermont and Massachusets.
Perini Corp. recognized him for 10 years of service. He worked for Borggaard Construction for many years and others. When he retired, he ran his tractors at every chance in his gardens, logging, plowing snow, grading his daughter Ellie's driveway and helping neighbors.
His work was his hobby, but he enjoyed snowmobiling, growing potatoes and photographing nature.In his 40s for the joy of it, he split, with an ax, 35 cord of wood, to be used by family, friends and himself.
Nelson and Arline started continuing a tradition of lighting a Christmas tree from Thanksgiving evening to epiphany.
We wish to thank the whole staff at Mineral Springs for Nelsons care.
In lieu for flowers please perform acts of kindness or donate to a charity of your choice. A celebration of life will be held at a later date.
Arrangements are under the care of Wood Funeral Home at 9 Warren St. in Fryeburg, Maine.
Online condolences may be shared with his family at woodfuneralhome.org.
