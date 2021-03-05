Nancy J. Goudreau, 79, Died Wednesday, March 3, 2021, after a brief illness with her family by her side in Effingham, N.H.
A memorial service is being planned and will be held at a future date. Nancy was born Aug. 24, 1941, to James and Rita Fury of Pawtucket, R.I.
She attended Sacred Heart High School, Katherine Gibbs School and Bryant College.
She is survived by her husband of 57 years Ralph J. Goudreau; her son Ralph Jr.; her daughter Beth Deinert; son-in-law Keith Deinert; and grandchildren, Rory and Brody Deinert.
She is also survived by her sisters, Janet Quirk of Port Charlotte, Fla.; Kathy Forant of Pawtucket, R.I.; and Linda Couture of Sun City Center, Fla.
She made her home in Smithfield, R.I., before moving to New Hampshire in 2010. In Smithfield, she was an active member of St. Michael’s Parish and was a CCD teacher. She later belonged to St. Matthew’s parishin Limerick, Maine. She participated in a mentoring program for students in reading and volunteered for Special Olympics events.
She was employed for many years at Kenneth Castellucci & Associates, a Rhode Island-based contracting firm. She also worked at U.S. Trust-Private Bank in Providence R.I., in Portfolio Management Services, retiring in 2007.
Nancy enjoyed gardening, as well as baking, cooking and entertaining for family and friends. It was often said that she should open a restaurant. She would smile and say that it was her passion and that was enough. She had a very creative passion for crafts such as sewing, knitting and decorating.
She was an avid runner for many years, often traveling to participate in charity running events. She later took up and loved golfing, was a Ladies League member, and made several trips with family and friends to play at various courses.
Her favorite highlight was going to play the Old Course at St. Andrewsin Scotland with her husband Ralph and their 50th wedding anniversary. She will be remembered as a loving wife, mother, grandmother, friend and caregiver by all who knew her.
Contributions in Nancy’s name would be appreciated to the VNA and Hospice of Central New Hampshire.
Please visit centralvna.org for more information.
