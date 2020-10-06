On Monday, Sept. 28, 2020, Nancy Floccher Plauche peacefully took her last breaths. Loving mother, daughter, and friend, she passed away surrounded with love at the age of 56.
Nancy was born on April 10, 1964, in Lynn, Mass., to the late Jacqueline (Kirvan) Whyte and John Floccher. She attended Lynn Public Schools, graduating from Lynn English High School in 1982 and attending Salem State College.
Her passion for cooking led her from the classroom to the kitchen by the time she was 15. This paved the way for a lifelong career in the food industry as a chef, restaurant manager and a caterer.
Nancy was married on Oct. 19, 1991, sharing more than two decades of marriage with Marc Plauche. Nancy and Marc raised two children, Madelaine (Maddie), 28, and Christopher (Chris), 24. Nancy’s children were her pride and joy.
She also spent many years before she passed with her partner Dana, with whom she shared a deep love and connection.
Nancy’s love for others was boundless; she was compassionate and welcoming to everyone she met. She shared her love through her food, feeding anyone she could that entered her life.
She also found great solace in music, having a huge range of lyrical knowledge and playing some mean spoons. If Nancy wasn’t cooking, singing, or lending an ear, she was reading. She loved getting lost in a good book, and passed this love of reading to her children. She will be forever missed by those who knew her.
Nancy has left this world to join her mother, Jacqueline, and many other loved ones gone from us here.
She is survived by her father John; daughter Maddie; son Chris and daughter-in-law, Sydney; partner Dana; former husband Marc; and countless family members and friends.
Calling hours will be held on Friday, Oct. 9, at Lord’s Funeral Home, followed by a service on Saturday, Oct. 10, at St. Joseph Roman Catholic Church in Center Ossipee, N.H.
