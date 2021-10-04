Nancy Eleanor James, 85, of Fryeburg, Maine, passed away peacefully at Bella Point Fryeburg on Sept. 23, 2021, following a long illness.
She was born in Conway, N.H., on June 27, 1936, to Lloyd and Doris Clemons and resided for most of her life in both Fryeburg and North Conway, N.H.
In 1955, she married Goodwin James with whom she had one son. She was a loving and devoted wife and mother and spent her years caring for her immediate family and siblings, as well as working for several years as an office manager at Shaw’s Supermarket in North Conway and later as a teller at Key Bank in Fryeburg.
She had an incredibly generous heart along with a bit of independence. She will be remembered for being a hard worker, and her interests included reading, bingo, gardening, bird watching, knitting, and making fudge for her family and friends.
She is survived by her son Jeff James and family of Bothell, Wash.; her sister Dorothy Schurman and family of Conway N.H.; her brother Richard Brown and family of Oskaloosa, Iowa; and extended James and Clemons families.
At Nancy’s request, no services will be held.
The Cremation Society has been entrusted with arrangements.
To view an online tribute, leave a message of condolence or for more information, go to csnh.com.
