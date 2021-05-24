It is with heavy hearts that we announce the passing of Nancy C. Young Karz (Nason)
On the morning of May 19, 2021, the lord called for another angel and Nancy answered the call. That's what she did! Born Nov. 24, 1945 to Franklin and Corinne Nason. Nancy was a lifelong resident of the valley and touched many people in her jovial and caring manner.
Nancy is a 1963 Kennett High School graduate, as well as a longtime employee of The scarecrow Pub, Patch's Market, Kringles Deli and Attitash.
Nancy enjoyed many activities through her years including yard sales, horseshoes, road trips, yardwork, cooking, baking (from scratch) but mostly spending time with her family.
Nancy was predeceased by her husband John J. Karz in 2018, her daughter Valerie Young Rawson in 2014 and her parents.
She is survived by her sons, Joseph I. Shackford Jr. and his wife, Helen, of Glen, N.H.; Michael P. Young and his wife, Rebekah, of North Haverhill, N.H.; daughter Miranda K. Young and John Mahany of Glen; sister Patricia Johnston of Glen; along with 10 grandchildren, Seirra, Colton, Mike Jr., Jessica, Kyle, Darren, Steven, Britney, Tifany and Devyn, five great-grandchildren and several nieces and nephews. In addition, her beloved fur babies "Belle" and "Ziva"
Per Nancy's request there will be no visiting hours or services
On June 5, there will be a graveside gathering at the Glen Cemetery for family and friends at 11 a.m. followed by a celebration of life at Nancy's home.
In lieu of flowers or food the family asks that any donations please be sent to the Bartlett-Jackson Ambulance service for their outstanding responses for our mother.
The Furber and White Funeral Home in North Conway, N.H., is in charge of arrangements.
