Miriam Andrews Morrell of North Andover, Mass., died on Dec. 26, 2020 at Ashland Farms just after her 98th birthday.
Miriam was born in Mason City Iowa on Dec. 22,1922, to the late Algot and Alice (Nymeyer) Wallmo.
She received her B.S. in early childhood education from Tufts University and her M.Ed. from Fitchburg State College. Miriam was a teacher for many years prior to her retirement.
She was an avid reader and enjoyed painting in both oils and watercolors. Miriam also enjoyed swimming and was an avid Red Sox and Celtics fan.
She is survived by her three daughters, Carolyn Williams and her husband, Dave; Sylvia Stephenson and her husband, Jack, all of North Andover; and Janet Kibbee of Penacook, N.H. Also among her survivors are her six grandchildren and 12 great-grandchildren.
The family would like to thank the Harbor staff at Ashland Farm for the loving care Miriam received.
In lieu of flowers memorial contributions may be in Miriams memory to The Center of Hope, Conway N.H. or to Habitat for Humanity.
To offer online condolences, please go to contefuneralhomes.com.
