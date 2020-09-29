On Sept. 21, 2020, at Maine Medical Center, Portland, Maine, Michelle T. Sutton lost her battle with a long-term illness.
She was born in Providence, R.I., on Aug. 16, 1974, and spent most of her life in and around Conway, N.H.
Michelle leaves her memory behind with her father, William Sutton, and many sisters, brothers.
She will always be remembered by her family and close friends for always being there for anyone when they needed her help and she had the best laugh that is unforgettable and her love of Halloween.
Her true calling was being an auntie. Michelle loved all of her nieces and nephews better than any child could be loved. Other than her nieces and nephews, she had an absolute love for animals. She loved them from the smallest mouse to the largest horse, and they always loved her back.
She also leaves behind many aunts, uncles, cousins, and many friends.
A celebration of Life will be held at 710 Hampshire Road in Brownfield, Maine, on Saturday, Oct. 17, from 2 to 5 p.m.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations of animal food, blankets, etc. be made at the celebration of life and will be donated in Michelle’s memory at the local animal shelters.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.