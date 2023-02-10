It is our deepest sadness to announce the sudden passing of our daughter Michaela Yvonne Poliquin, 17, of Ossipee, N.H., on Feb. 5, 2023, at the Barbara Bush Center of Maine Medical Center, Portland, Maine.

Michaela Yvonne Poliquin

She was born June 8, 2005 in Boston with a Congenital Heart Disease which was repaired at five weeks of age.

