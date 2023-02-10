It is our deepest sadness to announce the sudden passing of our daughter Michaela Yvonne Poliquin, 17, of Ossipee, N.H., on Feb. 5, 2023, at the Barbara Bush Center of Maine Medical Center, Portland, Maine.
She was born June 8, 2005 in Boston with a Congenital Heart Disease which was repaired at five weeks of age.
She spent most of her younger years playing competitive sports such as baseball, basketball, soccer and field hockey. All the while knowing a second surgery was in her future.
She loved to fish, camp out, attend the Kingswood Youth Center, volunteer where ever someone needed help and was a true country girl through and through. She was working at Hannaford in Ossipee, where she was loved by many, both co-workers as well as customers. She touched the lives of many.
That second surgery time had arrived on Jan. 31, 2023. During that surgery Michaela suffered a catastrophic stroke that she was unable to recover from and unfortunately took her life.
With her loving spirit, Michaela was an organ donor and to date she has saved three lives.
Michaela was the daughter of Michael S. Poliquin Sr. and Melissa Jean (Burgess) Poliquin who have resided in Ossipee for 17 years. Michaela was a twin sister to Madison Victoria Poliquin, 17, and sister to her older brother Michael Scott Poliquin Jr., 26, of West Ossipee, N.H.; and the aunt to Carter Michael Poliquin, 3, and Everleigh Christine Poliquin, 1.
She is also survived by her maternal grandmother, Vickey Cutshall and her fiance, Hank Lessard, of Florida/Lee, N.H.
She is also survived her paternal grandparents Albert and Yvonne Poliquin of Epping N.H., and lots of aunts uncles and cousins.
Calling hours will be held on Thursday, Feb. 16, from 4 to 7 p.m. at Lord Funeral Home in Wolfeboro, N.H. A funeral Mass will be celebrated on Friday, Feb. 17, at 11 a.m. at St. Katharine Drexel Church, Route 28 in Alton, N.H.
